FIREWORKS! Rep. Comer calls Bullsh*t! on Rep. Moskowitz
Published 15 hours ago

FIREWORKS! Rep. Comer Dresses Down Democrat Lawmaker in Dispute Over James Biden’s $200,000 Check to Joe Biden, “That is Bullsh*t!”


Rep. Moskowitz peddled a fake news story claiming Rep. Comer loaned his brother money the same way Joe Biden supposedly ‘loaned’ his brother James money.


Comer, who has a background in banking, set the record straight.


“That story that you tweeted also said I had a shell company. That is bullshit!” Comer said before calling people who believed the fake news “dumb” and “financially illiterate.”

