FIREWORKS! Rep. Comer calls Bullsh*t! on Rep. Moskowitz

FIREWORKS! Rep. Comer Dresses Down Democrat Lawmaker in Dispute Over James Biden’s $200,000 Check to Joe Biden, “That is Bullsh*t!”
Rep. Moskowitz peddled a fake news story claiming Rep. Comer loaned his brother money the same way Joe Biden supposedly ‘loaned’ his brother James money.
Comer, who has a background in banking, set the record straight.
“That story that you tweeted also said I had a shell company. That is bullshit!” Comer said before calling people who believed the fake news “dumb” and “financially illiterate.”
