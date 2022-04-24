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Taiwan Professor Speaks Out Against Taiwan Government's Vaccine Program (Chinese with English subtitles)
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32 views • April 24, 2022
Taiwan professor, Professor Jiang Huangrong, tells why he has now decided to step forward and speak out against the Taiwan Government's vaccination program.
original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pbeDivE3MA&;ab_channel=IrisKoh
original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pbeDivE3MA&;ab_channel=IrisKoh
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