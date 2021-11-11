EP 2688-8AM 'COORDINATED' MIGRANT INVASION ON 3 FRONTS: ETHIOPIA; US/MEXICO BORDER; POLAND 

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The escalating migrant crisis along the Poland-Belarus border has grown exponentially more complex as thousands of illegal aliens gather in the region, according to reports. Belarusian authorities are helping to move waves of migrants hailing mostly from the Middle East to the Polish frontier, Warsaw says, warning of potential armed conflict. “The current situation on the Belarusian-Polish border is a result of the deliberate escalation of tension by the Belarusian side,” the Polish government said in a statement. “There are large groups of migrants in the area of our border, which are fully controlled by the Belarusian security services and army.” “A coordinated attempt to massively enter the territory of the Republic of Poland by migrants used by Belarus for the hybrid attacks against Poland has just begun.”More than 12,000 troops are now deployed at the border and at least 8,000 additional soldiers from the Polish Territorial Army have been activated. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19229
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