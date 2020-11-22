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NY sheriff refuses to enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving restrictions
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65 views • November 22, 2020
LivingLawSociety.org note: See this page: http://www.livinglawsociety.org/index.php/wake-the-f-k-up
NO Constitutional Valid Oath then Officer is an actor!
NY sheriff refuses to enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving restrictions
Original Upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgJ-juHyu-4
NY sheriff refuses to enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving restrictions
292,305 views•Nov 20, 2020
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Fox News
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New York's Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino tells 'Outnumbered Overtime' he is refusing to follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 10-person limit on Thanksgiving gatherings.
NO Constitutional Valid Oath then Officer is an actor!
NY sheriff refuses to enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving restrictions
Original Upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgJ-juHyu-4
NY sheriff refuses to enforce Cuomo's Thanksgiving restrictions
292,305 views•Nov 20, 2020
10K
519
SHARE
SAVE
Fox News
6.62M subscribers
New York's Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino tells 'Outnumbered Overtime' he is refusing to follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 10-person limit on Thanksgiving gatherings.
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