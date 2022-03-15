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CheckYourPreps and Current Events
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82 views • March 15, 2022
All that is going on in Ukraine right now means that Preppers and others are preparing for nuclear war, or encouraging us to. But can we? In this video I am talking about the importance of not being distracted by things you have little to no chance of surviving. Fact is, that 99% of the population do not have the resources to put into a facility that would guarantee initial survival, let alone enough resources to rebuild after a full scale nuclear war. Focusing on what you need for yourself and those you care about and checking your preps, just as you have been doing is, in my opinion, the best course of action right now. But please do so at an elevated and more focused level for this month of CheckYourPreps. What comes after is what we must prepare for.
Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
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Be safe and be prepared and #checkyourpreps
Geordie Prepper
Affiliate Links to items in Video:
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Vonhaus 15" Tool Bag - https://amzn.to/3I7p55e
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If you wish to support my channel by shopping at Amazon, set the link below as your Amazon.co.uk Homepage.
amazon.co.uk - http://amzn.to/2CLBScx
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SUPPORT MY CHANNEL DIRECTLY
If you wish to support through a direct contribution
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