Viewer Discretion - Another Ukrainian Serviceman Captures his Death on GoPro - Frontline near the settlement of Avdeevka

Another Ukrainian servicemen captures his death on GoPro
Video footage from a captured GoPro of a Ukrainian serviceman shows the destruction of a Ukrainian strong point at the frontline near the settlement of Avdeevka by assault units of the 1st Army Corps.
The capture of this position allowed for the breach of the enemy's forward defense line and enabled local offensive actions.
