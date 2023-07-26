Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Viewer Discretion - Another Ukrainian Serviceman Captures his Death on GoPro - Frontline near the settlement of Avdeevka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Another Ukrainian servicemen captures his death on GoPro

Video footage from a captured GoPro of a Ukrainian serviceman shows the destruction of a Ukrainian strong point at the frontline near the settlement of Avdeevka by assault units of the 1st Army Corps.

The capture of this position allowed for the breach of the enemy's forward defense line and enabled local offensive actions.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

