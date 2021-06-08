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How to resolve digestion issues naturally! Serge 4 The Truth
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How to resolve digestion issues naturally!
Interview with Chelsie Ward Live! We will discuss Digestion and Gut Health.
Chelsie Ward has a background in Applied Behavior Analysis, is a Registered Nurse, FDN Practitioner, and energy healer. She empowers others by helping them get to the root of their digestive, hormone, and metabolism issues so they can make a bigger impact in the world. She is the author of, “Healed His Way” where she shares natural healing techniques that have been used by thousands of others so they can experience health the way it was intended.
Interview with Chelsie Ward Live! We will discuss Digestion and Gut Health.
Chelsie Ward has a background in Applied Behavior Analysis, is a Registered Nurse, FDN Practitioner, and energy healer. She empowers others by helping them get to the root of their digestive, hormone, and metabolism issues so they can make a bigger impact in the world. She is the author of, “Healed His Way” where she shares natural healing techniques that have been used by thousands of others so they can experience health the way it was intended.
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