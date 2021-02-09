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KJ, what happend? [09.02.2021]
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125 views • February 11, 2021
Looking back on the odd and unusual.
What is The Scariest Movie Ever Made? -The one you're living in and don't even know it!
My name is KJ Ozborne. Welcome to the show!
"Signs and Symbols rule the world, not Rules nor Laws." -- Confucius
"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." _ Eleanor Roosevelt
"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."? Albert Einstein
"Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible."? Frank Zappa
"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them." -Ephesians 5:11
Pinned by Thescariestmovieever 15 hours ago
Ugh! They did exactly what I mentioned in this show, labelled this as 'q anon' nonsense. What nasty little games they play.
Support my work:
https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
https://thescariestmovieever.tv/
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
Joined YT Apr 27, 2010
1. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
2. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCimu0lavuWvcPxN5k0_lHDw
https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
[email protected]
Thescariestmovieever
486K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Zx6J8UPh-T4
What is The Scariest Movie Ever Made? -The one you're living in and don't even know it!
My name is KJ Ozborne. Welcome to the show!
"Signs and Symbols rule the world, not Rules nor Laws." -- Confucius
"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." _ Eleanor Roosevelt
"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."? Albert Einstein
"Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible."? Frank Zappa
"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them." -Ephesians 5:11
Pinned by Thescariestmovieever 15 hours ago
Ugh! They did exactly what I mentioned in this show, labelled this as 'q anon' nonsense. What nasty little games they play.
Support my work:
https://www.patreon.com/KJOzborne
Paypal@[email protected]
https://thescariestmovieever.tv/
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://www.minds.com/KjOzborne/
Joined YT Apr 27, 2010
1. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8fiE2-s0SZu6Onb8lNLMQ
2. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCimu0lavuWvcPxN5k0_lHDw
https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
[email protected]
Thescariestmovieever
486K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Zx6J8UPh-T4
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