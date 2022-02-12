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Stress: Causes, Effects, and Easy Strategies to Reduce
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32 views • February 12, 2022
We've All been dealing with a high level of stress over the last few years, and it is Long Past Time we start notching it down to a reasonable level.
To get started, I'm sharing this video and FREE Stress Management Cheat Sheet and Tracker (click below) that focuses on the causes and effects of stress + a list of easy, stress relieving ideas to add to your day or week to help you relax!
Be sure to click here to get my Stress Management Cheat Sheet and Tracker: https://www.subscribepage.com/h6e3g3_copy
Check out my related post with more information here: https://elainewatkins.com/stress-causes-effects-management-strategies/
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes, strategies, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices + offer individual and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources that can support your health.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
Azure Standard is one of my favorite online food and more resources. Check out what they have at https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/category?a_aid=jA9sKW0B0j
Thanks for watching! Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
To get started, I'm sharing this video and FREE Stress Management Cheat Sheet and Tracker (click below) that focuses on the causes and effects of stress + a list of easy, stress relieving ideas to add to your day or week to help you relax!
Be sure to click here to get my Stress Management Cheat Sheet and Tracker: https://www.subscribepage.com/h6e3g3_copy
Check out my related post with more information here: https://elainewatkins.com/stress-causes-effects-management-strategies/
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes, strategies, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices + offer individual and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources that can support your health.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
Azure Standard is one of my favorite online food and more resources. Check out what they have at https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/category?a_aid=jA9sKW0B0j
Thanks for watching! Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
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