Medvedev Warns Pentagon’s “Retired Idiots” Not to Propose Destroying Russia’s Naval Fleet

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Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles checks in on his final day in Jordan. Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev issues a stern challenge to the West, telling them any attack on sovereign Russia could be hypersonic and nuclear.
Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/22/22
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