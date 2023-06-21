Create New Account
Fully Vaccinated Kids Are Dying Suddenly In Their Sleep 💉(2023)
The Prisoner
June 2023: Young Sydney went bowling with her friends one day, she came home to take a nap and “died suddenly” in her sleep from a sudden cardiac arrest. Her parents vaccinated her and believed in the science of vaccines.

This makes my blood boil. Words cannot describe how angry this makes me. These are murders, end of story. Rest in peace angel.

~Covid BC

