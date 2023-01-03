Now that it happened on Monday Night Football will you pay attention?

Now that it is happening on Monday Night Football, will you pay attention?
Just 24 years old.
💔😢🙏
Please pray Damar Hamelin has not #Diedsuddendly.
PSA we will have a death on the football field either in the USFL,NFL,or NCAA from this bioweapon.
Why did the government close me down 8 years ago. My products all worked. The Lord says test and prove all things.
If my pain and energy Chips. Text me your name address and email to 205 9369803.
Please consider making a donation to Vaccine-police.com .
Never required but greatly appreciated.
Make men men again
My igfl was banned by the NFL, MLB, PGA,and NCAA.
Why because it works and is of God and can't be patent.
Keys2life.shop
https://www.si.com/nfl/2013/01/29/strange-lab-lured-numerous-athletes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.