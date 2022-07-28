13-SP16: Awakened Heart



To follow the course of the awakened takes a spirit of discernment, it takes clarity and to know what path you are walking. To reach the involvement you are required is to bring yourself into a coalescing and allowing the Third Eye matrix of the higher mind to be manifested and be fully charged with clarity. For clarity to manifest it requires the power of the heart, the power of the clarity of the heart needs to come through and direct the mind into clear awareness of the truth. The truth is the energy of the Christ and for that to be in the position of the teacher consciousness, this is the way of this thought, anything not connected with the Central Strand which is love leads to delusion.





There is an inner perception and conscious perception, an intuition, where this thought is going. Where the thought goes and why does it go there, where there is bias there is always magnetism that sets an electro-magnetic movement from one pole to another. It produces a shell or cell that requires the movement within the shell to be centred and so you look into the polar axis to see the systemic dilemma, and then there is another creation of the system, another solar system. In each system it must be transcendent. All transcendence is done by Christ energy. These systems are tools and not the thing itself. All of these systems must be transcended by the Christ and the Christ works through the heart.



Understanding the astrological systems within the heart centre of wisdom is an esoteric awareness that knowledge is secondary, knowledge is Third Ray, and is Firth Ray in complexity. It has a system of being that’s recognized. It is not what it is, the point of view it is first manifested though the White Light of Christ and then it is reflected throughout the prism. Colour goes through the vehicle of the soul and is manifesting its power and love through channeling this energy in.





In becoming clear enough to become a receptacle of being ( solidly set?) the there is required a bonded relationship with the triangular points of power, Triangular mathematic points, the pressure points, the nadas. The stars show the specific energy stellar vortexes. If you intend to go through the Seventh, the twelve sub classes, and to go through all of this, it is not a position that will be realized, for the Last Judgment arrives and the Last Judgment is to go with the Christ energy of the heart. It is decided to go through this heart centre and to go to the Heart centre and allow your being to be filled with the Christ energy.





Much of your life has been disallowed by the unfortunate disagreements with power that has been produced by a Dark side of the Will. When understanding the First Ray of the Will it is designated as power and it is power so that it can be come fully manifested in your heart. And it is to manifest as power to raise spirit above matter and mind. The quality is based upon your soul and your ability to raise spirit and raise up a new energy. The power of the Christ is this energy. When you resurrect you bring forth the will and the power and it is the power to bring feeling over thought and to take it to a new level of spirit.



Understanding the Crown chakra is to learn how to die and be born again and how to raise yourself up to another level in spirit. All of the lessons are based in the Root Chakra, it is here that all the primal levels of heat and also joy that produce Light that brings about the wealth of consciousness that is transforming and brings about the complete reversal of all negatives as it stops the path of least resistance. The Root is the grounding, the base, the fundamental, the core, the holding chalice for everything. The reason for the least resistance is because it allows itself to be vulnerable and it allows itself to be open to the darkness so that it can manifest the power and can be transmuted in and then be reformed and brought into a coalescing of energies toward one goal. It is from the Galactic Heart that the earth is brought to understand the time for change is given. The commanding vibration from the Central Sun sings forth the call of return. These messages of the Teachers of Light awaken the Wayshowers.





Within the realm of the earth there are the Star Beings who have come to assist in the awakening of Humanity. They have come through higher Dimensional portals within invisible ships to be a part of the Awakening. They have positioned themselves on important grid points for holding energy through the magnetic thought transference.