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Three Psyops In One: They Did Nazi It Coming… But We Did! And Where’s Fraudci?
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494 views • March 20, 2022
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Anarchapulco Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Tigray war has seen up to half a million dead from violence and starvation: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-tigray-war-has-seen-up-to-half-a-million-dead-from-violence-and/
NY Governor Kathy Hochul gets booed at the ceremonial puck drop: https://twitter.com/leezeldin/status/1503890086223659018 (1 min clip)
Pfizer asks FDA to OK fourth dose of COVID vaccine for seniors: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-pfizer-fda-fourth-dose-seniors/
Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fully-vaccinated-will-need-fourth-dose-later-this-year-and-new-variant-dubbed-deltacron-detected-in-europe-11647267308
New Canadian Bill C-273: https://parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-273/first-reading
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Says Solution to High Gas Prices is "Public Transportation" (VIDEO):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/transportation-secretary-buttigieg-says-solution-high-gas-prices-public-transportation-video/
Line of people in Louisiana waiting for their Teslas to charge (1 hour per car) https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-line-of-teslas-wait-to-charge
Convoy Trucker gets $8k in btc:
https://youtu.be/XtWKfK53U7I
https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgmnpd/the-freedom-convoy-bitcoin-donations-have-been-frozen-and-seized
Intro vid: Disturbed - Land Of Confusion [Official Music Video]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV4oYkIeGJc
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
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Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
Anarchapulco Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Tigray war has seen up to half a million dead from violence and starvation: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-tigray-war-has-seen-up-to-half-a-million-dead-from-violence-and/
NY Governor Kathy Hochul gets booed at the ceremonial puck drop: https://twitter.com/leezeldin/status/1503890086223659018 (1 min clip)
Pfizer asks FDA to OK fourth dose of COVID vaccine for seniors: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-pfizer-fda-fourth-dose-seniors/
Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fully-vaccinated-will-need-fourth-dose-later-this-year-and-new-variant-dubbed-deltacron-detected-in-europe-11647267308
New Canadian Bill C-273: https://parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-273/first-reading
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Says Solution to High Gas Prices is "Public Transportation" (VIDEO):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/transportation-secretary-buttigieg-says-solution-high-gas-prices-public-transportation-video/
Line of people in Louisiana waiting for their Teslas to charge (1 hour per car) https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-line-of-teslas-wait-to-charge
Convoy Trucker gets $8k in btc:
https://youtu.be/XtWKfK53U7I
https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgmnpd/the-freedom-convoy-bitcoin-donations-have-been-frozen-and-seized
Intro vid: Disturbed - Land Of Confusion [Official Music Video]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV4oYkIeGJc
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