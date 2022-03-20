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Three Psyops In One: They Did Nazi It Coming… But We Did! And Where’s Fraudci?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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494 views • March 20, 2022
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Tigray war has seen up to half a million dead from violence and starvation: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-tigray-war-has-seen-up-to-half-a-million-dead-from-violence-and/

NY Governor Kathy Hochul gets booed at the ceremonial puck drop: https://twitter.com/leezeldin/status/1503890086223659018 (1 min clip)

Pfizer asks FDA to OK fourth dose of COVID vaccine for seniors: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-pfizer-fda-fourth-dose-seniors/

Fully vaccinated will need fourth dose later this year, and new variant dubbed ‘deltacron’ detected in Europe: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/fully-vaccinated-will-need-fourth-dose-later-this-year-and-new-variant-dubbed-deltacron-detected-in-europe-11647267308

New Canadian Bill C-273: https://parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-273/first-reading

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Says Solution to High Gas Prices is "Public Transportation" (VIDEO):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/transportation-secretary-buttigieg-says-solution-high-gas-prices-public-transportation-video/

Line of people in Louisiana waiting for their Teslas to charge (1 hour per car) https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-line-of-teslas-wait-to-charge

Convoy Trucker gets $8k in btc:
https://youtu.be/XtWKfK53U7I

https://www.vice.com/en/article/jgmnpd/the-freedom-convoy-bitcoin-donations-have-been-frozen-and-seized

Intro vid: Disturbed - Land Of Confusion [Official Music Video]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YV4oYkIeGJc
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