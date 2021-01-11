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INTEL CONFIRMS COMING MARTIAL LAW!!!
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261 views • January 11, 2021
Confirmation of Pastor Dana Coverstone's warnings, as well as confirming numerous articles and sources from brighteon, gab, rumble, and many, many others. Please share - share - share!!!
brighteon.com/37d76f5e-7903-4e6d-a51f-0c5726f7a031
brighteon.com/30805830-1613-476f-a265-0be83a7bd884
brighteon.com/73e51b66-6b26-4d19-b7fa-ee0848b418f1
brighteon.com/new-search?query=mike%20pence%20strange%20coin&page=1&uploaded=all
According to this, the Insurrection Act has been signed.
https://youtu.be/vzheebPuCGU
Pence Receives Strange Coin After Certifying The Fraudulent Election
welovetrump.com/2021/01/07/pence-receives-strange-coin-after-certifying-the-fraudulent-election/
Obama and Renzi orchestrated the theft of the USA!
https://rumble.com/vch2gw-explosive-obama-and-renzi-former-pm-of-italy-orchstrated-the-theft-of-u.s.-.html
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
brighteon.com/37d76f5e-7903-4e6d-a51f-0c5726f7a031
brighteon.com/30805830-1613-476f-a265-0be83a7bd884
brighteon.com/73e51b66-6b26-4d19-b7fa-ee0848b418f1
brighteon.com/new-search?query=mike%20pence%20strange%20coin&page=1&uploaded=all
According to this, the Insurrection Act has been signed.
https://youtu.be/vzheebPuCGU
Pence Receives Strange Coin After Certifying The Fraudulent Election
welovetrump.com/2021/01/07/pence-receives-strange-coin-after-certifying-the-fraudulent-election/
Obama and Renzi orchestrated the theft of the USA!
https://rumble.com/vch2gw-explosive-obama-and-renzi-former-pm-of-italy-orchstrated-the-theft-of-u.s.-.html
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
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