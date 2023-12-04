Did the Deep State Take Out JFK?

Powerful Deep State forces within the "intelligence" community and beyond hated John F. Kennedy over his animus toward the CIA, and those same forces have been running wild to the point where they now brag openly about murdering people and taking out presidents, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Starting off with a review of Deep State scheming surrounding JFK's assassination 60 years ago, including obvious misdirection by their "Mockingbird" media machine to blame conservatives, Newman brings it all up to the present day. It's beyond ugly. Newman also shows how the descendants of those Deep State operators from 60 years ago have become more lawless and out of control than ever before, posing an existential threat to America and her freedom.













Related Articles:





https://thenewamerican.com/print/the-deep-state-the-kennedy-assassination/





https://thenewamerican.com/print/jfk-assassination-misdirection/













For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com