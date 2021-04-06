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ETP: Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ W/ Human Blood Inside, Limited To 666 Pairs [27.03.2021]
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1 view • April 06, 2021
This rapper teamed up with Nike to make a satan shoe with human blood inside...
What is the world coming to when a major shoe brand releases shoes with human blood inside?
End Times Productions
403K subscribers
32,392 views • Mar 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/hSR6_SdFeQs
What is the world coming to when a major shoe brand releases shoes with human blood inside?
End Times Productions
403K subscribers
32,392 views • Mar 27, 2021
https://youtu.be/hSR6_SdFeQs
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