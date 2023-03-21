GERALD FORD FUNERAL H.W.BUSH LAUGHS JFK MURDER!

INSANE GEORGE H.W. BUSH LAUGHS WHEN REFERRING TO A GUNMAN KILLING PRESIDENT AT GERALD FORD FUNERAL. BUSH KNEW HIS WAS PART OF A CIA HIT TEAM THAT TOOK OUT PRESIDENT KENNEDY ON 11/22/1963. ALL THE C0ORRUPT BUSH'S SHOULD BE HUNG BY THE KNECK. SEND VIDEO TO EVERYONE...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.