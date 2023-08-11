BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Colonel Douglas Macgregor explains why the globalists are hell bent on destroying Russia and replacing Putin:
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
2070 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
176 views • August 11, 2023

Colonel Douglas Macgregor explains why the globalists are hell bent on destroying Russia and replacing Putin:
Remember that this man just gave a glowing endorsement of Donald Trump and clearly has extensive knowledge. He's dropping red pills..

"Their agenda is to destroy Russia. Why? They would like to replace Putin because Putin presides over the last major power in Europe that has a national identity, a national language, a national culture that rests on the foundation of orthodox Christianity. That makes Russia the enemy of the globalists. What have the globalists done to us? They flooded our countries with non Europeans with a specific goal of diluting us, destroying our national identity, eliminating our culture. Expunging any remaining power that Christianity may wield culturally inside the west and they want to do that to Russia. They want to do that to Russia because Russia has enormous resources, mineral, agricultural, oil, gas and rare metals. If you can remove Putin, you can strip of its resources and enrich yourselves. That's why Russia has to go. Russia is holding out."
If Macgregor thinks this.. what do you think Trump thinks?

Keywords
douglascolonelmacgregor explainswhy the globalists are hell bent on destroying russia andreplacing putin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy