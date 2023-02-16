https://gettr.com/post/p28foi48dd0
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: ChatGPT is a new weapon used by the CCP and the oligarchs to brainwash people. It is a “Spiritual COVID vaccine”!
#chatGPT #spiritualCOVIDvaccine #BrunoWu #BillGates #YangLan
2/15/2023 文贵直播: ChatGPT 就是共产党和寡头们用来洗脑民众的新武器，是“精神疫苗”！
#精神疫苗 #吴征 #比尔盖茨 #杨澜
