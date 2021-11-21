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Worldwide Rally for Freedom and Human Rights. Nov 20th, 2021. Sydney, NSW, Australia.
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151 views • November 21, 2021
At the Worldwide Rally For Freedom and Human Rights yesterday in Sydney, NSW, Australia.
SYDNEY! When the mainstream media says there was only 10k, we know they're lying!
We knew the people would come but not like this
Aerial footage from rallies across the nation estimate the numbers were -
Melbourne 350000
Sydney 200000
Brisbane 150000
Perth 70000
Adelaide 40000
Cairns 15000
Mackay 5000
Plus thousands more in other capital cities and regional towns.
All up over a million people attended the rallies around Australia, and millions more across the planet!
The people have stood up, we say NO to medical apartheid, NO to lockdowns and restrictions of movement and NO to jabbing OUR KIDS!!!!!
We have already won this war and now we have to hammer it home.
#NothingCanStopTheGreatAwakeningOfHumanity
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SYDNEY! When the mainstream media says there was only 10k, we know they're lying!
We knew the people would come but not like this
Aerial footage from rallies across the nation estimate the numbers were -
Melbourne 350000
Sydney 200000
Brisbane 150000
Perth 70000
Adelaide 40000
Cairns 15000
Mackay 5000
Plus thousands more in other capital cities and regional towns.
All up over a million people attended the rallies around Australia, and millions more across the planet!
The people have stood up, we say NO to medical apartheid, NO to lockdowns and restrictions of movement and NO to jabbing OUR KIDS!!!!!
We have already won this war and now we have to hammer it home.
#NothingCanStopTheGreatAwakeningOfHumanity
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
SubscribeStar - https://www.subscribestar.com/roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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