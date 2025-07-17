10 Months in El Salvador: The Real Reason We’ll Never Go Back to Canada

Why would anyone move their whole family to El Salvador?!

That's the question we get all the time—especially from Salvadorans. After living here for 10 months, I’m finally sharing the raw, real, and eye-opening truth about why we left Canada behind... and why El Salvador is now our Plan A.

From cultural surprises and car trouble drama, to the shocking safety differences and the rising cost of living in Canada—we cover it all. I’m walking you through our month’s expenses, the challenge of navigating daily life, and why this country, once labeled "the most dangerous in the world," is where we now feel the most free.

▶️ In this video:

What life in El Salvador is really like

Our honest experience with mechanics, shopping, & driving

Monthly living costs for a family of 5

Safety, crime, and the truth behind El Salvador’s transformation

Language learning & local integration

Why we left Canada—and why we’re not looking back





How to join our expat WhatsApp community

Whether you're curious, skeptical, or planning your own move—this video is for you.

👥 Like, subscribe, and share with someone who's ready for a change!

#PlanA #LifeInElSalvador #WhyWeLeftCanada





