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Charlie Ward's &, Simon Parkes' insider info on D.C. tactics and ramifications of Jan 6, - on Jan 9. Edited, Part 1
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197 views • January 10, 2021
Part 1 of Charlie Ward and Simon Parkes discussing tactics of what is happening in D.C. and behind the world scene. Outstanding.
I downloaded it to save it from 'censure' - I edited it and am reposting it in 2 segments, I hope. Your comments welcome...
I downloaded it to save it from 'censure' - I edited it and am reposting it in 2 segments, I hope. Your comments welcome...
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