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Pandemic Treaty: The Covid World Order World Health Organization Will Be World Government
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254 views • May 25, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Covid World Order cannot be allowed to continue! As Australia is already preparing for another lockdown as MonkeyPox is sweeping the globe, Dr. Gaston Cornu has a solution to keep the Globalist agenda from taking over the world again!
More on Dr. Gaston: www.drcornulabat.com
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15yx1b-pandemic-treaty-the-covid-world-order-world-health-organization-will-be-wor.html
The Covid World Order cannot be allowed to continue! As Australia is already preparing for another lockdown as MonkeyPox is sweeping the globe, Dr. Gaston Cornu has a solution to keep the Globalist agenda from taking over the world again!
More on Dr. Gaston: www.drcornulabat.com
Watch this new segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15yx1b-pandemic-treaty-the-covid-world-order-world-health-organization-will-be-wor.html
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