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The Genesis Timeline Prophecies 07 - God's Signature!
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23 views • September 08, 2020
God cut the Covenant with Abraham by passing fire between the animal-parts (Genesis 15:17-21) to give the land of Israel to him & his descendants forever - in the year 2018! - And what incredible things happened in that year that pertain to RIGHT NOW!
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