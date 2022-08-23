The king, the queen, the king word 8-23-22@6-19 AM

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A Word from our lovely Jesus about coming changes in our world.
Acts 13:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
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