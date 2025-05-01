🥩 Why Red Meat Can Cause Cancer? 🧬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know? Eating too much red meat can increase your cancer risk — and it’s all connected to a special sugar molecule called Sialic acid. 😲⚠️
🧪 🧑🤝Larry, the founders of Angie’s Option GRM (Grass Roots Movement) explains according to glycobiology, red meats like beef & pork contain a version of this sugar that our bodies see as foreign, triggering chronic inflammation over time. 🔥
🐟🐔 But don’t be sad here is the Good news: Chicken & fish don’t contain this version — so they’re not linked to the same risks. 🙌
💡 Takeaway: Enjoy red meat sparingly, and protect your long-term health.
👉 Watch to learn more about the science behind it by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆