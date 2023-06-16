PGA Tour and LIV Golf Announce Mega Merger

⛳️ Breaking News ⛳️ The PGA Tour and LIV Golf are joining forces to create a global golf league! 🌍🏌️♂️ Get ready for an exciting new era in golf. 🏆 Follow the merger that's set to shake up the game. #PGATour #LIVGolf #GolfMerger #GlobalGolfLeague #SportsNews #GolfWorld #GameChanger
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.