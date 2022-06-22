Silent War Ep. 6228: Gas Just Ran Out. 2A Red Flagged - GUN CONTROL!, Ukraine Losing Badly

In this episode of The Silent War:Zelensky Says Russian Attacks To Intensify During EU Summit As Moscow Claims Kalibr Strike Killed '50 Officers & Generals.'





Bidenomics: East Coast Truckers Are Stalled Out on the Highway Waiting for Gas – The Gas Stations Are Out of Diesel.





After Having His Own Flight Cancelled, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Finally Decides to do Something About Cancelled Flights.





Protesters chant ‘stop NATO’ at massive rally in heart of EU.





Senate Releases Text Of Gun Bill That Would Mark 'Biggest Change In Decades.'





New Metro DC Police Report Confirms Plainclothes “Electronic Surveillance Unit” Operatives Were Embedded in the Crowd on Jan. 6 to Record Protesters – Used Rainbow Color Wristbands to Identify Each Other.





Elon Musk’s teen offspring reveals name & gender change .









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