KelTec RDB First Malfunction and Warranty "Repair"

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0:34 Hornady Frontier
1:03 Support Ticket
1:28 Lock Nut
1:51 KelTec Comms
2:05 DIY
2:43 Time to Roll
3:10 Election
3:43 Before Clip
4:23 Replacement Barrel
4:41 AR15
7:25 ACOG
8:25 Socially Naked
8:38 Bonus Barrel Close Up
11:14 Bonus Shooting
MVP vs RDB
https://youtu.be/Wyorb2wIfHQ
Hornady Frontier Blown Primers
https://youtu.be/of_vgLR6UgI
RV Cold for Unprepared
https://youtu.be/4zxH5wB9zvk
Muzzle Device vs Bullet Weight Test
https://youtu.be/gnZtFuASkFQ
Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
The barrel extension comes loose and KelTec Support wants to handle tightening.