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KelTec RDB First Malfunction and Warranty "Repair"
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79 views • October 31, 2020
0:00 First Malfunction
0:34 Hornady Frontier
1:03 Support Ticket
1:28 Lock Nut
1:51 KelTec Comms
2:05 DIY
2:43 Time to Roll
3:10 Election
3:43 Before Clip
4:23 Replacement Barrel
4:41 AR15
7:25 ACOG
8:25 Socially Naked
8:38 Bonus Barrel Close Up
11:14 Bonus Shooting

MVP vs RDB
https://youtu.be/Wyorb2wIfHQ

Hornady Frontier Blown Primers
https://youtu.be/of_vgLR6UgI

RV Cold for Unprepared
https://youtu.be/4zxH5wB9zvk

Muzzle Device vs Bullet Weight Test
https://youtu.be/gnZtFuASkFQ

Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic
http://www.appleseedinfo.org



The barrel extension comes loose and KelTec Support wants to handle tightening.
Keywords
rdb warrantykeltec warrantyrdb malfunction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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