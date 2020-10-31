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News Alert! We Interrupt This Election to Bring You This War With China
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127 views • October 31, 2020
Oct 31, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the emergency crisis talks between China and the United States over the very real prospect of a war breaking out between the two superpowers before and after next week’s election. We also address the new letter from Archbishop Carlo Viganò to President Trump, warning of a plot to overthrow freedom and imprison Christians around the globe through a Globalist Great Reset. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/30/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-alert-we-interrupt-this-election-to-bring-you-this-war-with-china-2
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JhRZB7TO0zOu/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the emergency crisis talks between China and the United States over the very real prospect of a war breaking out between the two superpowers before and after next week’s election. We also address the new letter from Archbishop Carlo Viganò to President Trump, warning of a plot to overthrow freedom and imprison Christians around the globe through a Globalist Great Reset. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/30/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/news-alert-we-interrupt-this-election-to-bring-you-this-war-with-china-2
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JhRZB7TO0zOu/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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