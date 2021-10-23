© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critical Race Praxis - The Great Gaslight
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • October 23, 2021
Ep. 1 with James Lindsay & Michael O'Fallon
There is a "Great Reset" being forced upon our world by elites, corporations, and corrupt politicians. At the same time there is a "Great Gaslight" that has been psychologically used to manipulate and confuse citizens of nations across the globe.
The term gaslighting derives from the 1938 play and 1944 film Gaslight, in which a husband manipulates his wife into thinking she has a mental illness by dimming their gas-fueled lamps and telling her she is hallucinating. Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where a person or group makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories. People experiencing gaslighting often feel confused, anxious, and unable to trust themselves. Gaslighting is normally manifested where the manipulator will boldly lie to their victims and never back down or change their stories, even when you provide proof of their deception. Gaslighters will also attempt to discredit their opponents by shaming, creating false accusations, or by claiming epistemological authority. Lately, Gaslighting has been used by those that support Critical Race Theory to discredit those that have objected to the use of CRT at public school board meetings, educational institutions, religious institutions, and in the corporate world.
In each of these affinity groups, the opponents of Critical Race Theory are told that CRT is not being taught in their institutions. While this assertion is a blatant lie, there is an aspect of it that is marginally true. It isn’t so much that CRT is being taught, as it is that CRT is being done in each of these institutions. When this identity-based ideology is infused and practiced in nearly every facet of an organization, it is accurate to define its current state of affairs as Critical Race Praxis.
In this episode of The Great Gaslight, Michael O’Fallon and James Lindsay peel back the layers of deception and manipulation to reveal the shell game used by those that are seeking to overturn our society.
Source: Sovereign Nations
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
3speak ▶ https://3speak.tv/user/fearlessnation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Tumblr ▶ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/fearlessnation & https://fearlessnation.tumblr.com/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
MeWe ▶ mewe.com/i/fearlessnation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Pinterest ▶ www.pinterest.com/fearless_nation
DLive ▶ https://dlive.tv/FearlessNation
Soundcloud ▶ https://soundcloud.com/fearlessnation
Mixcloud ▶ https://www.mixcloud.com/fearlessnation/
Discord ▶ Fearless Nation#2392
Discord Invitation ▶ https://discord.gg/WVtUyJkTMb (WVtUyJkTMb) & https://discord.gg/STqFS6jWHB (STqFS6jWHB)
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Bitchute Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessone/
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
▼ ✯ ✶✯ ►CRYPTOCURRENCY◄ ✯ ✶ ✯ ▼
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
BITCOIN (BTC) ▶ bc1q2dje2dg80gjl4nta6me2g0zveur52fkn2h9lkr
BITCOINCASH (BCH) ▶ qr7fu0s2tf46n0d4a3tq88e5rmxlrp9fhqvj5nh5za
PIRATE CHAIN (ARRR) ▶ zs1jff9pptzy9p3rres7cxg2ncgl25xwqdh69dxwllef88s5uzch36lyslkjke3u098x9gf77q5kx0
Ethereum (ETH) ▶ 0x44191a8B7b1B90b9d117620280C7eC72f34Fd411
LITECOIN (LTC) ▶ MTZ6JoFmQBABCAnpRMqfeQJJEHsCfirYRh
Basic Attention Token (BAT) ▶ 0x8c75A241EFa7B3e946d6B04aE895b2406c76c19B
Dogecoin (DOGE) ▶ DU8PR3St9sUb4SBMkmvaNdFncBGXWHnbh5
Ripple (XRP) ▶ r49Yht9NA7H36i6bpLKse9XWjiHXUDxDHu
LBRY CREDITS (LBC) ▶ rENiS6fG9zpAi1iQieTi9Pf9HcMwVpsQHL
There is a "Great Reset" being forced upon our world by elites, corporations, and corrupt politicians. At the same time there is a "Great Gaslight" that has been psychologically used to manipulate and confuse citizens of nations across the globe.
The term gaslighting derives from the 1938 play and 1944 film Gaslight, in which a husband manipulates his wife into thinking she has a mental illness by dimming their gas-fueled lamps and telling her she is hallucinating. Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where a person or group makes someone question their sanity, perception of reality, or memories. People experiencing gaslighting often feel confused, anxious, and unable to trust themselves. Gaslighting is normally manifested where the manipulator will boldly lie to their victims and never back down or change their stories, even when you provide proof of their deception. Gaslighters will also attempt to discredit their opponents by shaming, creating false accusations, or by claiming epistemological authority. Lately, Gaslighting has been used by those that support Critical Race Theory to discredit those that have objected to the use of CRT at public school board meetings, educational institutions, religious institutions, and in the corporate world.
In each of these affinity groups, the opponents of Critical Race Theory are told that CRT is not being taught in their institutions. While this assertion is a blatant lie, there is an aspect of it that is marginally true. It isn’t so much that CRT is being taught, as it is that CRT is being done in each of these institutions. When this identity-based ideology is infused and practiced in nearly every facet of an organization, it is accurate to define its current state of affairs as Critical Race Praxis.
In this episode of The Great Gaslight, Michael O’Fallon and James Lindsay peel back the layers of deception and manipulation to reveal the shell game used by those that are seeking to overturn our society.
Source: Sovereign Nations
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FearlessNation:7
💰💲💰💲 CLICK TO CLAIM FREE LBC 💰💲💰💲
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@FEARLESS_ONE:8
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...
Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.
Help me Help others ▶ https://ko-fi.com/fearlessnation
PAYPAL ▶ https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/fearlessnation
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fearlessnation
PATREON ▶ https://www.patreon.com/fearlessnation
Twitter ▶ https://twitter.com/fearlesnation
Rumble ▶ https://rumble.com/user/FearlessNation
Brighteon ▶ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fearlessnation
Vimeo ▶ https://vimeo.com/fearlessnation
Email ▶ [email protected] (better use this)
Email ▶ [email protected]
Steemit ▶ https://steemit.com/@fearlessnation/
Blogger ▶ https://fearlessnation1.blogspot.com/
BrandNewTube ▶ https://brandnewtube.com/@FearlessNation
3speak ▶ https://3speak.tv/user/fearlessnation
Minds ▶ https://www.minds.com/fearlessnation/
Tumblr ▶ https://www.tumblr.com/blog/fearlessnation & https://fearlessnation.tumblr.com/
Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
MeWe ▶ mewe.com/i/fearlessnation
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/fearlessnation1
Twitch ▶ https://www.twitch.tv/Fearless_Nation
Pinterest ▶ www.pinterest.com/fearless_nation
DLive ▶ https://dlive.tv/FearlessNation
Soundcloud ▶ https://soundcloud.com/fearlessnation
Mixcloud ▶ https://www.mixcloud.com/fearlessnation/
Discord ▶ Fearless Nation#2392
Discord Invitation ▶ https://discord.gg/WVtUyJkTMb (WVtUyJkTMb) & https://discord.gg/STqFS6jWHB (STqFS6jWHB)
Bitchute ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessnation/
Bitchute Voluntaryism & Activism Updates ▶ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fearlessone/
Youtube ▶ https://www.youtube.com/c/FearlessNation
▼ ✯ ✶✯ ►CRYPTOCURRENCY◄ ✯ ✶ ✯ ▼
MONERO (XMR) ▶ 46mjAq1xncKREnQkAoVssgAvCqYYf7rtKeQuktezMfsyTr2UrsvYG8r2aa3PWEQLqZAdXNE699gGVQDsZVY8v9R3JZoJ9x1
BITCOIN (BTC) ▶ bc1q2dje2dg80gjl4nta6me2g0zveur52fkn2h9lkr
BITCOINCASH (BCH) ▶ qr7fu0s2tf46n0d4a3tq88e5rmxlrp9fhqvj5nh5za
PIRATE CHAIN (ARRR) ▶ zs1jff9pptzy9p3rres7cxg2ncgl25xwqdh69dxwllef88s5uzch36lyslkjke3u098x9gf77q5kx0
Ethereum (ETH) ▶ 0x44191a8B7b1B90b9d117620280C7eC72f34Fd411
LITECOIN (LTC) ▶ MTZ6JoFmQBABCAnpRMqfeQJJEHsCfirYRh
Basic Attention Token (BAT) ▶ 0x8c75A241EFa7B3e946d6B04aE895b2406c76c19B
Dogecoin (DOGE) ▶ DU8PR3St9sUb4SBMkmvaNdFncBGXWHnbh5
Ripple (XRP) ▶ r49Yht9NA7H36i6bpLKse9XWjiHXUDxDHu
LBRY CREDITS (LBC) ▶ rENiS6fG9zpAi1iQieTi9Pf9HcMwVpsQHL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.