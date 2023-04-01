Pt 1 Dark Days for the Republic: Trump Indicted; Catastrophic Tornado In Little Rock 3/31/23

BREAKING: Chaos in Little Rock after a tornado ravaged the city. Officials are calling this a "mass casualty event" with more than 600+ people injured. Civilians are reportedly transporting the injured to the hospital. In our nation's history, no president has ever been indicted, much less for a crime that the Federal government refused to prosecute. State Attorney General of NY, Bragg, has done just this. Meanwhile, a meme maker named Douglas Mackey was found guilty of voter suppression for posting a meme telling Clinton voters to stay home and text their votes.

CNN is reporting that regulators revealed that customers of Silicon Valley Bank tried to withdraw $100 billion from the bank the day it failed. More on the banking crisis and what you can do to protect your assets.

And in case these headlines are just a bit too much to handle, maybe you can join the FBI and their coloring day at lunch- no, really, the FBI has coloring day. You can't make this stuff up.

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with www.ITMTrading.com a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140

hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code OSSN23 is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!