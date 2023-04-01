Pt 1 Dark Days for the Republic: Trump Indicted; Catastrophic Tornado In Little Rock 3/31/23

BREAKING: Chaos in Little Rock after a tornado ravaged the city. Officials are calling this a "mass casualty event" with more than 600+ people injured. Civilians are reportedly transporting the injured to the hospital. In our nation's history, no president has ever been indicted, much less for a crime that the Federal government refused to prosecute. State Attorney General of NY, Bragg, has done just this. Meanwhile, a meme maker named Douglas Mackey was found guilty of voter suppression for posting a meme telling Clinton voters to stay home and text their votes.
CNN is reporting that regulators revealed that customers of Silicon Valley Bank tried to withdraw $100 billion from the bank the day it failed. More on the banking crisis and what you can do to protect your assets.
And in case these headlines are just a bit too much to handle, maybe you can join the FBI and their coloring day at lunch- no, really, the FBI has coloring day. You can't make this stuff up.
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with www.ITMTrading.com a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140
hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,
and homeschooling. Coupon code OSSN23 is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.