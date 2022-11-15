The ‘DISTURBING’ way Republicans could STILL lose the House

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Glenn Beck
Nov 14, 2022
Prediction markets estimate Republicans have a 95 percent chance to take back control of the House of Representatives after last week's midterm elections. BUT, Glenn and Stu aren’t so optimistic. In this clip, Stu lays out all the remaining House races, and he explains to Glenn why Republicans getting that magic number of House seats — 218 — still seems like an uphill battle…
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TCwSk5zND8