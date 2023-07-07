Suppressed Cancer Cures

The evidence presented here is that cures or very good treatments for cancer have been suppressed since the 1930s. For example, you can do an Internet search for Dr. Royal Raymond Rife with his Rife machine in the 1930s in America which used sound frequencies to break up cancer cells and cure cancer. He saved people's lives until the powers that shouldn't be shut him down and ruined him. See http://www.royal-rife.com/ and
https://cloudmind.info/dr-raymond-rife-cured-cancer-in-1934-then-he-was-killed/
Also, covered in this video, is mega doses of Vitamin C and apricot seeds, or laetrile, which have proven effective since the 1970s, then was suppressed by the Rockefellers.
At age 58, my father died unnecessarily of cancer, on Father's Day, June 16th, 1984. I made this video in the fall of 2014 and it is just as valid today, as it was then, as mainstream medicine still suppresses these truths.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://vk.com/brianruhe
MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]
My three books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent
You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.
Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.