Isn't the Bible an Unreliable Myth Book? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Published 14 hours ago

Compared to other ancient writings, there's a reason things like Pliny and Suetonius made it into our history textbooks and the accounts of the New Testament didn't, right? Not really...check out the video to get started, and read more about why the Bible is reliable history on https://chanceofwonder.com/why-should-we-believe-the-bible-is-true/


* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/  

* Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/  


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at:


https://ChanceOfWonder.com  

