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Greta Thunberg’s ‘dishonest, alarmist rubbish’ is tragically destroying young people
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81 views • June 05, 2021
A brief clip from our Australian Sky News, Allan is a straight shooter and does not pull any punches. All this 'alarmist rubbish' as he so eloquently puts it, is just that. The schooling systems need to wake up and smell the roses, to all that they are doing to their students and young people allowing this kind of carry on to prevail in their schooling institutions.
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