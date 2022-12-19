The Book of Job is one of the most inspiring yet
perplexing stories in the Bible. Job, a
Godly man, is attacked by Satan allowed by God to test his faith and
resolve. In just one day Job is given
four devastating circumstances to deal with.
This includes the deaths of his sheep, servants, children, and
deteriorating health for Job. Job
becomes bitter and angry towards God, and wants to confront him but can't
physically find him. God eventually
appears to Job in a whirlwind and allows Job to complain to him. Then God speaks to Job and makes him realize
how inept his human understanding of God's purposes actually were. When Job repents God restores Job's health,
family, and wealth. I've titled this video
"Lessons From The Book Of Job."
