MERRY CHRISTMAS MESSAGES FROM THE PLEADIANS, ZORRA, & ADAMA FROM TELOS!
Hello Friends!  This is a wonderful program with beautiful positive Christmas messages from Pleadian Admiral Hallisouris, Zorra from the Hollow Earth, and Adama the spiritual leader of Telos!  I hope you can all listen to this profound and amazing program with Out of this World messages!  Program is in both English and in German, and was originally aired on Radio Sol International in Vienna Austria recently.  With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright!  Ted Mahr, Host, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com

