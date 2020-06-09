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It's all being exposed. No worries! the light is exposing every dark crevice!
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95 views • June 09, 2020
it's all being exposed. I always wondered how the WHO, CDC and and Bill the Gates of hell, prophetically keep talking about a second wave of coronavirus hitting in Fall, then I figured it out. By mandating the wearing of masks the masks help weaken the immune system by causing the wearer, instead of exhaling the toxic CO2 into the open air, they inhale it back into their bodies thus causing the weakening of the immune system and allowing the virus to strengthen it's capability to cause sickness and death. Very effect for the depopulation agenda that is the real reason we are seeing this bogus pandemic!
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