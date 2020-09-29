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The Genesis Timeline 21 - Ears To Hear & Statement of Faith!
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21 views • September 29, 2020
Are we able to hear God's unpopular messages, and not just the ones we want to hear? Always ask God to open the ears of your heart to the Voice of His Spirit! - God bless you!
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