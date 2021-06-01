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Bet you didn't see this on the news!
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430 views • June 01, 2021
London the 29th of May. Fake covid, fake vaccine and tyrannical lock downs.
Protest against lock downs and all the tyranny with cops arresting people for stupid shit. The cops are going to find themselves on the wrong side of all this in the end. A paycheck means more to them than the future of their own children. What the fuck have they promised police that makes them act so fucking ignorant?
Protest against lock downs and all the tyranny with cops arresting people for stupid shit. The cops are going to find themselves on the wrong side of all this in the end. A paycheck means more to them than the future of their own children. What the fuck have they promised police that makes them act so fucking ignorant?
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