Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reveals new details on Pakistan's mediation between Tehran and Washington

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reveals new details on Pakistan's mediation between Tehran and Washington: (Yesterday)



"Based on the same original 14-point Iranian text, several exchanges of messages have taken place. We have received the American side's points of view and are reviewing them. The presence of Pakistan's Interior Minister is to facilitate these message exchanges."



Iran's stated demands include ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, the release of Iran's blocked assets, and an end to "maritime piracy and harassment actions against Iranian shipping."

Adding, after this video, this found, Yesterday:

The U.S. has sent a new text proposal to Iran through Pakistani mediators, according to Tasnim News citing sources close to the negotiation team.



Timeline:



➡️Iran sent a 14-point text three days ago



➡️U.S. rejected it as "totally unacceptable"



➡️U.S. has now sent a new text back to Iran



➡️Iran is reviewing the text and has not yet responded



➡️Pakistani mediator Mohsin Naqvi is in Tehran trying to bring the texts closer together



➡️Nothing has been finalized yet

Also, from Yesterday:

The U.S. has begun preparing plans for a potential military operation in Cuba, two U.S. officials tell CBS News.



The Pentagon and Defense Intelligence Agency are analyzing how Cuba would respond to an American military attack. Intelligence analysts tracked the Universal, a sanctioned Russian-flagged oil tanker bound for Cuba, and started war-gaming the consequences of a U.S. strike on the Caribbean island.



CBS reports these intelligence forecasts attempt to show "not only the immediate consequences of an American action, but the chain of reactions that may follow."



Raúl Castro has been indicted by the U.S. Trump addressed it earlier today:



"We have Cuba on our mind, very important. A lot of problems for a lot of years..."