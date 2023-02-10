Why You Want To Weed The Garden Of Your Life

🤝 Connect With Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com





Abba Is Preparing Us For Big Changes As New Technologies Are Rolling Out Like Crazy.





Patriot Jimmie Schwinn Shares How He Believes There Will Soon Be Two Worlds. One Of Serious Judgment And The Other Will Be A World Of Ascension And Transformation.





Listen In To Learn More.





This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 82, God’s Portal of Gold. You Can Watch The Full Episode At:

https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-and-lama-show-episode-82-gods-portal-of-gold/





☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .

🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/

💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/

📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

















