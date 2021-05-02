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Democrats are SCARED to give you this freedom | John Bachman
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50 views • May 02, 2021
THE PROBLEM WITH SCHOOLS: John Bachman says "most Democrats are scared to death of giving parents and students more choices when it comes to their education." - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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