AMETHYST MEDITATION AGAINST MIGRAINE: Natural Support for Migraine Relief





Migraine is more than just physical pain.

Many energy healing traditions associate it with accumulated tension, blockages in the third eye,

or imbalances in the energy flow within the head.





Amethyst, with its calming frequency and connection to the crown chakra,

}has been used for centuries as a support tool to ease head tension and restore mental calm.





✨ In this meditation, I invite you to CONECT with amethyst to:





• Ease the sensation of pressure and tightness

• Quiet the mental noise that accompanies migraines

• Restore balanced energy flow in your head





🌙 How to practice:

1. Sit or lie down in a quiet, well vantilated place

2. If your condition allows, watch and listen to de video several times. If you can not watch it, just listen

to the music at a comfortable volume level, while you touch the jewel on the screen.

3. Breathe slowly and deeply

4. When you finish, Stay in this state for 5 to 15 minutes





⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE: This meditation is a complementary wellness and self-knowledge practice.

It does not substitute medical diagnosis, treatment, or follow-up.

If you suffer from persistent migraines, always consult a healthcare professional.





🔗 Explore our amethyst collection here: https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis





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