‘Where we can't pass, we're pushing through’

A T-90M Proryv tank carries out missions to provide firepower for assault detachments of the Zapad Group of Forces.

The main message is that the reckless decisions and actions of Western countries that produce missiles, supply them to Ukraine and subsequently take part in strikes on Russian territory cannot remain without a reaction from the Russian side — Peskov

The Russian side has clearly demonstrated its capabilities. The contours of further retaliatory actions, in the event that our concerns are not taken into account, have also been quite clearly outlined.

The Kremlin has no doubt that the American administration understood Putin's statement yesterday, it was very comprehensive, understandable and logical.

We would prefer that Washington listen to the statements the Russian president made several months ago in St. Petersburg".

Scholz called Russia's use of the "Oreshnik" a "frightening escalation."

"How dangerous this war is becomes clear from the latest escalation: Putin used medium-range missiles to strike Ukrainian territory. A frightening escalation," he stated.

At the same time, the chancellor reiterated his position that Germany will not supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles or authorize Kiev to use German weapons to target sites on Russian territory.