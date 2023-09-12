Create New Account
Airborne forces dismantle the Ukrainians from Artemovsk fortress
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

The UAV crew of Russian Airborne Forces managed to find and dismantle Ukrainian servicemen from their platoon stronghold in Artemovsk direction. Ukrainian military personnel from within the fortress were unsuccessful in resisting the attacks of airborne units and ultimately decided to surrender.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
russian airborneartemovskafu fortress

