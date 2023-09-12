Airborne forces dismantle the Ukrainians from Artemovsk fortress

The UAV crew of Russian Airborne Forces managed to find and dismantle Ukrainian servicemen from their platoon stronghold in Artemovsk direction. Ukrainian military personnel from within the fortress were unsuccessful in resisting the attacks of airborne units and ultimately decided to surrender.
