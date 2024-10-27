Chaos Erupts As Oprah Winfrey Gets Listed In FBI List!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chaos has erupted in the entertainment world as Oprah Winfrey gets listed in the FBI list of criminals. In 2007, Oprah established a boarding school in South Africa. Allegations have surfaced claiming that federal authorities revealed Oprah was involved in grooming children for Diddy, with these girls allegedly being exploited for child trafficking. Rumors suggest that Diddy may have used this information to implicate Oprah in an effort to secure his bail and this has created chaos as her name is in the FBI list.