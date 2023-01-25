Create New Account
Major Media Outlet Protested For Pushing The Vaccine and Dr. Peter McCullough On NFL Collapse
The New American
50,000 People protest The BBC for lying about the vaccine and causing the death or injury to many British people. Also, Dr Peter McCullough discusses NFL player Damar Hamlin's Collapse.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Source:

InfoWars.com - Exposing the Truth Behind Mass Deaths from COVID Vaccines: Dr. Peter McCullough Joins Infowars In-Studio 

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63d065b5ec8df81eeaef5a03


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
nflvaccinecovid

